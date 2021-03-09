1 hour ago

Arsenal's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey receives medical attention during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on February 6, 2021. (Photo by Catherine Ivill / POOL / AFP)

Thomas Partey was acquired by Arsenal to much fanfare and expectations in the summer but the Ghanaian midfielder has spent more time on the treatment table than on the football pitch with niggling injuries curtailing his progress.

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has branded the former Athletico Madrid midfielder a sick note who has failed to live up to expectations.

Thomas Partey has struggled for consistency since his £45m switch from the Wanda Metropolitano outfit.

The 27-year-old recently returned from an injury and palyed in their Europa League game against Benfica and played 80 minutes of the draw with Burnley over the weekend.

Rio Ferdinand is not impressed with the fitness levels of the Ghanaian midfielder and says he is never fit.

'Partey, that's another one, he's never fit!' Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube series.

'He keeps coming back and breaking down!.

'They've got good players there but for some reason, I don't know what's happening, it just isn't coming together consistently at the moment,' he added.

Partey has missed 16 games with hip, muscle and hamstring injuries.