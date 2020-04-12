57 minutes ago

There is obvious danger from Italy threatening the continuity of Thomas Partey who wants to continue at Atlético.

The player is still in negotiation with Atlético de Madrid to renew.His wish is to continue as a rojiblanco, but there are important clubs in England and Italy interested in him.

Thomas Partey is the fashion player at Atlético de Madrid.

The Ghanaian has become undisputable in the team this season.

“The Thomas thing makes me very happy. They are many years working with people from the academy. If he were in another team from Germany, Italy or England, we would be talking about an extraordinary player. Here we do not value it ... since it is from the academy, "Simeone pointed out last season.

The midfielder is in his best season in the rojiblanco team, in others perhaps he contributed more numerically in terms of goals, but in the present he is being the pillar on which the midfield gravitates.

Whether with Saúl, Llorente or Koke, even with Herrera, he is undisputed for Simeone.

In the mattress club they are aware that one of the renovations that will have to be undertaken is that of the Ghanaian.

In fact, it has already been communicated to him that the club would like to have him for a longer time.

The player has a lot of interest in Europe, he has an important handicap that has to do with his termination clause, which is 50 million euros - and with a contract that ends in 2023 after his last renewal. The talks are long overdue and the matter is awaiting a resolution.

But while that happens and Atlético does not close this matter, the danger will be on the table, because from England and Italy there are teams willing to pay the 50 million euros, at least they were before the coronavirus crisis, which has reconfigured the whole situation of the transfer market.

In recent weeks, he has been related to Manchester United or Arsenal, but from the Italian league they also see him as a great market opportunity.

In recent weeks, the name of Roma has sounded strongly and now another suitor is added as Inter Milan. Mundo Deportivo can confirm that a couple of weeks ago, the Lombard team had him seriously in his sights but he did not decide to pay the clause.

Now, with the progression of the player, things could change if Atlético does not close the negotiation that is underway with the player to extend his contract.

The midfielder's first option is to stay at Atlético.

A few months ago, the African spoke about his future at the club.

He wants to continue until he can, succeed as a rojiblanco. “It is a year in which I feel good, with more confidence, happy, I am trying to do things well, improve the numbers of those who have passed through here and be better than them. When I am in good shape, the team notices it, it is time to improve the things in which I sometimes fail, "he said in" The One Party "of" Onda Madrid. "

The player is trying his renewal and wants to succeed as a rojiblanco. "My agent is talking to the club. Sometimes we know that we can't always have what we want, but I hope that everything turns out well. Like all youth players, the children who come out of the youth academy all want to play at Atlético because we know how important it is. Retire here? It's something you always think about as a child but when you get older you know that things change and that everything can happen, ”he said.