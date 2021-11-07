4 hours ago

Ghana has been dealt a huge blow as key man Thomas Partey is likely to be out of Ghana's last two World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s clash against Watford on Sunday due to a ‘tight groin’, the club have confirmed.

He was instrumental in the last qualifiers as Ghana defeated Zimbabwe back to back scoring in both games including the winner in Harare.

The Ghana international has played a pivotal role in Mikel Arteta’s side this season, especially in the wake of Granit Xhaka’s long-term knee injury.

But Partey was a surprise omission from the Gunners squad for Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Watford, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles replacing him in the starting XI.

Arsenal have stated that Partey is absent due to a groin issue which has ruled him out of action for the Gunners’ final fixture before the November international break.

The north Londoners kept up their good run of form in the Premier League as they defeated Watford by a lone goal from Emile Smith Rowe having won six from their last seven.

Ghana will play against Ethiopia on 11th November in South Africa before taking on South Africa in Ghana three days later.

