2 hours ago

Athletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has summoned 25 players for the Champions League quarter-final match.

Among those who made the squad include injury doubt Thomas Partey while the two players who tested positive for coronavirus Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko have been left out.

Atlético de Madrid will face RB Leipzig on Thursday in Portugal as they try to reach the semifinals.

The rojiblanco midfielder suffered a muscle micro-tear in the last stretch of LaLiga.

It was understood that he would be doubtful for the crash, but his absence in some recent training sessions suggested there was the possibility of him playing.

However, the Argentine has decided to include the Ghanaian in the squad.

It is more likely the Ghanaian will only be fit enough for the substitutes bench with Hector Herrera primed to start in the heart of midfield.

The coach has a tried and tested eleven with him and they may start the game. The right back is the big question: Arias or Trippier.

Those who will not be in the team are Vrsaljko and Correa. The defender was also not going to make it as he was injured with arthroscopy in his left knee; the attacker was available for the European appointment.

Both tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the match.