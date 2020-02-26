1 hour ago

Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey has managed to match Diego Pablo Simeone in matches played in the reddish-white shirt with a total of 172.

Thomas returned to Atletico after passing through Mallorca and Almería and did so to stay. Gradually he was picking up chevrons until in the 2017–18 season he played 50 games.

Ghanaian has been a fundamental piece in the ideas of Diego Pablo Simeone, who has become the student-hunted teacher. The Argentine legend of Atletico Madrid will be overtaken as far as matches played is referred to in the next match played by Thomas.

In the victory against Villarreal, Thomas played the 90 minutes and reached his 172nd match in the shirt 'cushion', which has led him to have the same commitments as Cholo during his time as a footballer.

In these five seasons, Thomas has been able to lift a Europa League and a European Super Cup 15 goals and eleven assists counted to date.