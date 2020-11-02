1 hour ago

It was a neat and tidy display from big deadline day signing Thomas Teye Partey as he helped Arsenal record a narrow one nil win over rivals Manchester United.

Partey showed exactly why Arsenal paid the £45m required to sign him on Deadline Day from Atletico Madrid.

A huge presence for the Gunners alongside Elneny, who he struck up an excellent partnership with and the Ghanaian was duly awarded man of the match by Arsenal fans.

Another key component of Arsenal's new spine and Arteta will be hoping to see much more of that in the coming weeks and months. Top for Arsenal touches, possession won, tackles and interceptions and dribbles completed. "He's a midfielder player who can do everything," said Jamie Redknapp.

In what was a gritty encounter from start to finish, the Gunners recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 victory away from home in one of the biggest scalps of his managerial career.

Arsenal began the game strongly and took the game to Manchester United, as the rain continued to pelt down at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta's decision to deploy Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey in central midfield paid dividends, with the latter in particular producing a stunning showing for the Gunners.

In a game of few chances, Bernd Leno made a decisive save to deny Mason Greenwood from close range, while the likes of Bukayo Saka and Willian also went score to scoring for Arsenal.

Arsenal and Manchester United went into the interval with the scores tied, as the Red Devils looked to be heading towards another stalemate at Old Trafford. In the second half, however, Arsenal broke the deadlock from the penalty spot.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally ended his barren run, as he calmly dispatched a penalty after Paul Pogba had brought down Hector Bellerin inside the box.

Arsenal held on for a stunning victory, as they returned to winning ways after successive losses in the Premier League.