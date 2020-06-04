41 minutes ago

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey will not sign a contract extension with Laliga club Atletico Madrid according to Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague.

This latest development suggest that the Highly rated midfield anchorman will most likely leave for the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

Partey, 26, is contracted to the Wanda Metropolitano side until July 2023, but that has not stopped rumours around his future with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester united reportedly keen on securing his services.

With a release clause of €50m, Premier League clubs see the Black Stars stalwart’s price as a bargain and are desperate to whisk him away from Spain.

Atletico meanwhile, are keen to keep Partey at the Wanda Metropolitano and are ready to double his wages and release clause in order to ward off interest from potential suitors.

But answering questions on his Youtube Channel, celebrated Spanish Football Journalist, Balague said Partey will not sign that new contract and could move to England this summer.

“What I am hearing, he has a buyout clause of €50m, and Atletico would like him to sign a new contract,” Balague said. “But he is not signing a new contract, that is as much as I can tell you.