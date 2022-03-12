2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has been in his best ever form for Arsenal since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020 but Italian giants Juventus are watching the him with a view to a summer move.

He was recently adjudged as the Arsenal player of the month for the first time since joining the London based club.

Partey who struggled initially at Arsenal was in great form during the month of February as the club won all its three matches.

According to Tuttosport , the Bianconeri have lined up a number of players for their central midfield positions with Lille midfielder Renato Sanches high on that list.

Juventus manager Maxi Allegri is also a huge fan of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and would like to have him at the Allianz Arena.

According to reports, Arsenal who bought the player for € 50 million from Atletico Madrid will be open to selling him for € 40 million.

Juventus may be put off by Partey's valuation by Arsenal as they have the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo,Paul Pogba on a free transfer and Sergey Milinkovic-Savic line up.