3 hours ago

Thomas Partey was named in the Ghana starting line-up to face Brazil in an international friendly match in Le Havre France but pulled out due to an injury.

He had been injured when the squad for the friendlies was announced but he played in Arsenal's last Premier League match against Brentford last 78 minutes before he was replaced by Sambi Lokonga.

His place in the Ghana eleven was taken by Baba Iddrisu as Ghana after the first half trail a rampant Brazil side 3-0 with a brace from Richarlison and a header from Marquinhos but it could have been more.