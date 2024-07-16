2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has rejoined Arsenal for pre-season training as the team gears up for the upcoming English Premier League season.

The Gunners, who finished last season as runners-up, have begun their preparations this week, with Partey aiming to build on his strong performances despite injury setbacks during the 2023/24 campaign.

Partey also played a crucial role in Ghana's successful 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Arsenal's pre-season schedule includes a tour to the United States where they will face Manchester United and Liverpool in friendlies:

- July 24, 2024: Arsenal vs. Boreham Wood (friendly match)

- July 27, 2024: Arsenal vs. Manchester United at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

- July 31, 2024: Arsenal vs. Liverpool at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Partey's return marks a significant boost for Arsenal as they aim to continue their strong form and prepare for the challenges of the new season ahead.