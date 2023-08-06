3 hours ago

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey celebrated his first silverware with Arsenal as he played a crucial role in helping the Gunners lift the FA Community Shield on Sunday.

The Black Stars midfielder started and played the full duration of the match, contributing significantly to Arsenal's victory over Manchester City in a thrilling penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium.

Despite both teams creating scoring opportunities, the first half ended in a pulsating goalless draw.

However, the intensity increased in the second half, with England youngster Cole Palmer, coming off the bench, scoring for Premier League champions Manchester City in the 77th minute, seemingly securing victory for his side.

Nevertheless, Arsenal fought back, and in additional time, substitute Leandro Trossard found the back of the net, equalizing the score and forcing the game to penalties.

In the subsequent dramatic shootout, Arsenal emerged triumphant with a convincing 4-1 win, claiming the prestigious FA Community Shield trophy.

Thomas Partey's performance was nothing short of impressive, contributing significantly to Arsenal's success on the day.

Despite previous rumors linking him with a potential move away from the club, the midfielder demonstrated his commitment to the Gunners by delivering a standout performance and helping secure the silverware.

With the Community Shield victory under his belt, Thomas Partey now looks forward to the 2023/24 season, where he is expected to play a crucial role for Arsenal.

Manager Mikel Arteta has shown immense support for the Ghanaian midfielder amid exit rumors, reaffirming his belief in Partey's abilities and value to the team.

As the new season approaches, Arsenal fans can take pride in the performance of Thomas Partey and look forward to his continued contributions to the team's success in their pursuit of further honors.