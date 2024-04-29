2 hours ago

Ghana international Thomas Partey showcased his midfield prowess as Arsenal secured a vital victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby, keeping their Premier League ambitions intact.

Partey, a key figure for the Black Stars, controlled the midfield with authority as the Gunners cruised to a thrilling 3-2 win over their rivals in the week 35 clash on Sunday.

Arsenal got off to a flying start, opening the scoring in the 15th minute with an own goal from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, setting the tone for an exciting encounter.

In the 27th minute, the visitors doubled their lead as England international Bukayo Saka capitalized on an opportunity, converting a chance created by German midfielder Kai Havertz.

Havertz then got his name on the scoresheet, adding Arsenal's third goal in the 38th minute, further solidifying their dominance in the match.

With a commanding three-goal lead, Arsenal headed into halftime in a commanding position, buoyed by their impressive first-half display.

Although Tottenham mounted a comeback effort in the second half, pulling goals back through Cristian Romero in the 64th minute and Heung-Min Son from the penalty spot in the 87th minute, Arsenal held firm to secure the win.

Despite being limited to 11 Premier League appearances due to injuries, Partey's contribution was pivotal in guiding Arsenal to a crucial victory in the North London derby, keeping their Premier League ambitions alive.