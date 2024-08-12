6 hours ago

Ghana international Thomas Partey played a pivotal role in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Lyon, helping the Gunners clinch the Emirates Cup and end their pre-season on a strong note.

Partey, who started the match and played for 77 minutes, delivered a commanding performance in midfield, contributing significantly to Arsenal's success in the pre-season encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal took an early lead with French defender William Saliba scoring just nine minutes into the match.

Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhães doubled the lead before halftime, giving the Gunners a comfortable 2-0 advantage.

Despite a goalless second half, Arsenal maintained their dominance to secure the win and lift the Emirates Cup.

Partey, who has been the subject of transfer speculation, showcased his importance to the team with this solid display.

He will be looking to carry this momentum into the 2024/25 season after a previous campaign marred by injuries.

On the opposing side, Ghanaian compatriot Ernest Nuamah made a late appearance for Lyon, entering the match in the 64th minute.

However, he was unable to influence the outcome, as Arsenal held firm to claim victory.