2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey showcased his versatility and adaptability as he played an unfamiliar right-back role in Arsenal's opening 2-1 win in the English Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The tactical decision by Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, proved to be a masterstroke as Partey effectively operated as an inverted fullback and an additional midfielder during the team's possession.

Partey's performance was noteworthy, as he completed the full match duration and made significant contributions on both ends of the pitch.

He successfully executed two tackles and interceptions each and demonstrated his defensive prowess. Despite encountering two successful dribbles against him, Partey excelled with an impressive 116 touches and an outstanding passing accuracy of 94.1%.

Notably, he provided two key passes that played a crucial role in Arsenal's attacking strategies. In addition, he displayed his physicality by winning three out of six ground duels.

In the midfield lineup, Partey partnered with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard, forming a formidable trio. Arsenal's attacking front featured Eddie Nketiah, supported by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.