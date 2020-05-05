3 hours ago

Former Ghana International Nii Odartey Lamptey has urged his compatriot Thomas Teye Partey to resist the temptation to leave the Wanda Metropolitano.

He believes Partey will be well served If he spurns the opportunity to join Arsenal in the summer and stay put.

Arsenal, of course, are very keen on landing the 26-year-old, who has been on Atletico's books since 2012, this summer and Partey, according to his father, would be open to the idea of joining the Gunners in the next transfer window.

But former Villa man Lamptey, who is also a former Ghana international, has warned Partey against sealing a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Lamptey told Ocean 1 TV: "There are numerous offers coming for Thomas Teye Partey but his career will take a nosedive if he doesn’t choose his next move well.

"The country and league he will pick will determine his future. I will advise him to stay in Spain rather than going to England or Italy.

"Per style of play, he can move within Spain and join another top club rather than focusing on the financial gains to move out of the country because that can be suicidal.

"Sometimes, decision making can destroy your career. My move to England was a wrong one for me.

"Aston Villa was a wrong move because their style of play was not going to suit me. If I had gone to France or Spain at that time, it would have helped my career more than going to England."