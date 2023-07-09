3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to training with Arsenal after the holiday break amid ongoing transfer speculation.

There have been rumors suggesting that Partey could be leaving Arsenal this summer, particularly with the imminent arrival of Declan Rice, which has led to speculation about the Ghanaian midfielder's future.

Several Serie A clubs have reportedly shown interest in signing Partey, and there is also reported interest from Saudi Arabian clubs who are keen to secure his services.

While Partey has been a key player for Arsenal this season, his form has dipped in the latter stages, highlighting the need for reinforcements in the squad.

Arsenal's primary target in the transfer window was Declan Rice, whom they have now acquired.

Additionally, manager Mikel Arteta had been linked with a potential move for new Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The allure of a move to Italy and the Serie A, with multiple clubs vying for his signature, or the potential interest from Saudi Arabian clubs with new financial resources, could be tempting for Partey.

As Arsenal evaluates their options, they will need to make strategic decisions to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

With two years remaining on his contract with Arsenal, Partey's future destination may hinge on the outcome of this transfer window.

He joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 on a five-year deal.