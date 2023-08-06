3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey had a bittersweet moment during Arsenal's Community Shield clash with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

The Black Stars midfielder, who started and played the full duration, suffered a head injury during the match but displayed remarkable resilience to continue playing after receiving treatment.

Arsenal and Manchester City played out an intense encounter that ended goalless in the first half, with both teams creating scoring opportunities but failing to find the back of the net.

In the second half, the game came alive, and England youngster Cole Palmer, who came off the bench, shot Manchester City into the lead in the 77th minute.

It seemed like the Premier League champions had secured victory, but Arsenal's substitute, Leandro Trossard, had other plans. He found the back of the net in additional time, equalizing the score and sending the game to penalties.

In the dramatic penalty shootout, Arsenal emerged victorious with a 4-1 win, securing the Community Shield trophy.

Despite suffering a head injury during the match, Thomas Partey's performance was nothing short of impressive. He put in a solid display on the pitch, earning praise from football performance app, Fotmob, with an impressive rating of 7.4.

The midfielder's excellent performance comes amid speculations about his future at Arsenal. Partey was linked with a potential move away from the club, but manager Mikel Arteta has shown unwavering support for him, making it clear that Partey will play a crucial role for the Gunners in the 2023/24 season.

As the new season approaches, Arsenal fans can look forward to seeing Thomas Partey's skill and dedication on display as he continues to play a pivotal role in the team's quest for success.