Former England and Sunderland striker Darren Bent has tipped Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to replace Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as the new club captain.
The Gabonese departed Arsenal in the winter transfer window for Barcelona leaving Alexander Lacazete to act in the interim.
Darren Bent believes that if Lacazete should extend his Arsenal contract he will be made club captain but if he does not Thomas Partey is likely among the next candidates.
Mikel Arteta is expected to name a new club captain before next season starts.
"If Lacazette signs a new contract and stays, then he has to have the armband," Bent said as quoted by HITC. "Even if he doesn’t play as much. I think as club captain, he looks like a proper leader. The players look like they enjoy playing with Lacazette as well. "[Martin] Odegaard, I like him. But is he the most vocal? I am not quite sure. That’s the problem with Arsenal. "Then you start looking around the Arsenal dressing room. Thomas Partey, if he can stay fit, potentially. Ben White would be the one or Tierney. There would be a couple before Odegaard."
