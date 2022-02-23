51 minutes ago

Former England and Sunderland striker Darren Bent has tipped Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to replace Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as the new club captain.

The Gabonese departed Arsenal in the winter transfer window for Barcelona leaving Alexander Lacazete to act in the interim.

Darren Bent believes that if Lacazete should extend his Arsenal contract he will be made club captain but if he does not Thomas Partey is likely among the next candidates.

Mikel Arteta is expected to name a new club captain before next season starts.