3 hours ago

The Ghanaian footballer continues without a contract renewal with the Rojiblancos set and could leave in the summer

In recent months, there has been much speculation about the possibility that Atlético Madrid's Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, may leave the mattress team in the summer market.

Atlético Madrid's midfielder has played a key role for his club this season, and he is without doubt one of the most followed midfielders by clubs in world football today.

His growth in the last two seasons has been very remarkable, which is why the Madrid team and the player have been negotiating a contract extension for months.

That extension would come with a logical salary increase, and double his current termination clause. The clause would go from the current 50 million euros to € 100 million. However, for the moment, this renovation is still not closed, and that has sparked the interest of other clubs willing to pay for that clause.

Arsenal and PSG are competing for the Ghanaian international's signature.

The rumors place the 27-year-old rojiblanco in the Premier League, more specifically in London's Arsenal. It is not too far-fetched to think that the Ghanaian could leave the Wanda Metropolitano at the Emirates Stadium this coming summer.

According to sources close to Partey, he will decide his future in the coming days and that he hopes to play in the Premier League next season. That source adds that Partey wants to play at Arsenal.

However, the ‘gunners’ must first wait for these negotiations between the Madrid club and the footballer not to bear fruit, and then pay the Party termination clause. However the British club would also have another hurdle on the way, the French PSG.

The Parisians are a very strong team financially, and they also have their eyes on the Ghanaian for the upcoming season. For now, we will have to wait to find out if Partey continues in the mattress club, or finally decides to head to England or France.