Thomas Partey has underscored the importance of winning Arsenal's remaining four Premier League matches, starting with Sunday's highly anticipated clash against Tottenham, as they strive for the title.

Following his instrumental role in Arsenal's commanding victory over Chelsea, Partey has solidified his position as a key figure in the team's midfield.

Arsenal's impressive 5-0 triumph against Chelsea propelled them to a three-point lead at the top of the table over Liverpool. However, Manchester City, with a four-point deficit but two games in hand, maintains control of the title race.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had previously indicated that the team might need over 90 points to clinch their first title in 20 years.

Partey stressed the significance of maintaining control over their destiny, stating, "Everything depends on us. We have to continue winning our games, we have a few more games left and we have to win them all."

The upcoming clash against Tottenham holds pivotal importance in the title race, with Tottenham set to play a significant role, facing all three contenders before the season's conclusion.

Partey acknowledged the challenge posed by Tottenham, affirming, "We know it is going to be a very difficult game. We know what to do. I think we have to test them."

Partey's physical presence will be invaluable at the Tottenham Stadium, where his partnership with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield proved effective in the Community Shield. His defensive contributions allowed Rice to advance and set up Arsenal's opening goal.

Reflecting on the midfield trio's synergy, Partey commented, "We did everything possible to beat them in every situation of the game."

After making a significant impact in his fifth start of the season, Arteta faces a selection dilemma for Sunday's match.

He lauded Partey's performance, affirming, "He stepped up and had a great performance and was really important for the team."

Arsenal's resurgence follows a period of uncertainty, marked by defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich. However, they have responded emphatically with consecutive wins, scoring seven goals in the process.