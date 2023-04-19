38 minutes ago

Former English Premier League midfielder Robbie Earle says that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is still very integral to the club's title challenge despite his poor form in their last game against West Ham United.

The Ghanaian stinker pullled off a stinker in their 2-2 drawn game against West Ham which cut their lead at the summit of the league to just four points having played a game more than second-placed Man City.

Partey gave out the ball that resulted in West Ham's penalty in the first half that was converted by Said Benrahma while he also earned a yellow card for a foul.

The Ghanaian midfielder struggled last Sunday and was hooked off at the interval to be replaced by Jorginho.

Speaking about the £45m midfielder, Earle said: “In Thomas Partey I think [he will be] an integral part of if they’re going to win it, and how they’re going to win it if they do, [because of] Partey’s role.

“When he came back as he’s had a few injuries early on, when he came back he’s been so much better in the team.”

Thomas Partey has played 26 matches for Arsenal this season scoring three goals in the process as the gunners look to win their first Premier League title in about 20 years.