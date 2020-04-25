2 hours ago

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has quashed talk of an imminent move to Arsenal as described by his father in a radio interview in Ghana.

Partey has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, and speculation over a summer switch was boosted when the Ghana international's dad Jacob said Arsenal were in talks with Atletico over the 26-year-old. However, the player's representatives JJSports said the claim was "totally untrue".

But he took to social media last night to say: "Quick Note !!! In the midst of transfer period, a lot of stories are created, manufactured and also alleged until the final day of the transfer period. Mostly adds up to the hype and promotion of the beautiful game.

"Father of Thomas Partey might have said something but can we also put everything aside and respect the official communication from his management JJS Sports.

"At this period a lot of persons (some media personel) in search of exclusive stories would want to pounce on conversations around just to suit their agenda.

"The fact is that, any statement heard was an opinion clearly misinterpreted to suit a particular agenda."