31 minutes ago

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been sidelined with a thigh injury he suffered during their 3-0 league defeat against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park.

His coach Mikel Arteta had revealed that no return date had been set for the player who has suffered the injury in a similar position in his previous injury.

Partey has since the injury missed Arsenal's game against Brighton and Hove Albion but he is expected to be fit in time for the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Premier League injury expert Ben Dinnery explains Partey will be out for about five weeks, same as his previous layoff. This means Partey will be back by May 12.

“I understand that it’s around the same area as a previous thigh injury from 2020,” he told Football Insider‘s Adam Williams. He picked that one up in the North London derby and it lasted around that five-week period.

“If we’re looking to base it on that in terms of severity, he could return in a similar timeframe.

“Funnily enough, that would coincide with the North London derby again.

“He is meeting with a specialist to help identify whether there is an underlying issue that would explain why this has come up again.

“He is so important to that Arsenal team. It’s night and day in terms of points per game when he is and isn’t in the team.”