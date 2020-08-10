2 hours ago

Coronavirus scare has hit Thomas Partey and his Athletico Madrid team as two persons have tested positive for the virus according to the club.

The Rojiblancos are due to play RB Leipzig on Thursday in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League but both persons have gone into isolation while the rest of the team's traveling party will undergo a second round of testing as announced by the club on Sunday night.

“Among the results which came back today (Sunday), there were two positive tests, with both individuals concerned now isolating in their respective homes.

“This immediately communicated to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the National Sports Council.

“Likewise, the corresponding protocols for such cases have been activated, which require new tests to be carried out on the first team and the staff travelling to Lisbon, as well as the close contacts of the two people who tested positive.

“This has resulted in changes to the training schedule, travel itinerary and accommodation plans for the trip to Lisbon. The club will coordinate with UEFA over a new schedule and as soon as there is a new plan it will be made public.

“We also ask for the utmost respect for the privacy of the two people who tested positive

“Following the end of the La Liga season, Atletico Madrid requested that Spanish teams still competing in Europe should continue to follow the same protocols that were put in place for the restart of the domestic campaign.

“Although UEFA only requires each member of the travelling party to Lisbon to test negative 72 hours before the trip, the club has complied with the protocol set up at the time and kept carrying out weekly Covid-19 testing.”

The club has yet to confirm whether either of the individuals affected are players.