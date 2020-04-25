1 hour ago

Athletico Madrid and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is undoubtedly one of the hottest commidities on the transfer market but the Ghanaians priority is to stay with his first love.

Partey has been with the Rojiblancos since 2012 and he intends to keep his loyalty to the team that gave him his big break in football.

There have been intense speculation about the future of the player who is tied to the Rojiblancos until 2023.

Partey has been linked to several clubs in Europe with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal,Liverpool and Juventus all linked with a move.

According to Mundo Deportivo, reported Arsenal target Thomas Partey has made it his priority to pen a new deal with Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international has been heavily linked with a move.

Mundo Deportivo claim Arsenal, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus are all monitoring his situation ahead of the summer.

The Guardian go one step further, saying Arsenal have already made contact with the player who has a £45 million release clause.

Partey has been a regular for Atletico this season. He has made 21 starts in La Liga with another three substitute appearances, scoring two goals.

He was also a star in the midfield as Athletico Madrid dumped Liverpool out of the Uefa Champions League.