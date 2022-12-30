9 minutes ago

Arsenal supporters have voted Thomas Partey's goal against Tottenham Hotspurs in the North London derby as the club's best goal for the year 2022.

Partey curled home a sublime finish to beat Hugo Lloris from about 25 yards in the 3-1 win in the Premier League game in October to register his third goal for the club.

The Ghanaian has been integral to Gunner's unlikely title charge this season with the club faring very well whenever he plays.

Partey topped the poll with 51 percent of the votes for his wonderful first-time finish to put Arsenal ahead on their way to securing a 3-1 victory on the day.

He beat off competition from midfield partner Granit Xhaka who came second with his thunderbolt against Manchester United , while Thomas' thumper against Nottingham Forest rounded off the top three.

VIDEO BELOW: