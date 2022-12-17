3 hours ago

After almost two decades as the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has finally vacated his post.

General Mosquito as called in politics issued an apology to members of the party which he may have offended during his tenure in office.

“Those I’ve offended, may the Lord touch your heart to forgive me,” he said during his farewell message at their ongoing 10th National Delegates Congress.

He also thanked the party for their support of him whiles serving as their general secretary.

“Let me say a word of farewell to you as I step down today as your General Secretary having served in that position for the past 17 years. I thank you for your cooperation and thank everybody.

“The credit I’ve made so far is shared and attributed to the foot soldiers of this country and this party,” he added.

Johnson Aseidu Nketiah will take on Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in the Chairmanship position of the NDC as the party gears up for the 2024 general elections.