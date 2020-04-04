2 hours ago

More than 17,000 people have been arrested during the first week of the coronavirus lockdown in South Africa for defying the restrictions imposed.

South African officials have warned that unless people stay at home infections could soar over the next few weeks.

There are currently nearly 1,500 confirmed cases in South Africa.

There has been resistance to some of the strict regulations which include a ban on the sale of alcohol and jogging outside.

On Thursday Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the authorities had received more than 87,000 complaints of gender-based violence over the week.