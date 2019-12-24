1 hour ago

Thousands of individuals from all walks of life have attended the grand durbar of the 2019 edition of the Kwafie festival and 20th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, and Odeneho Akosua Fima II, the paramount chief and Queen of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

The celebration came off on Saturday December 21, 2019, in Dormaa, Bono Region.

Scores of high profile personalities including former President John Mahama, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Bono Regional Minister, traditional rulers from across the country, graced the occasion.

Others included the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, senior police officer, Kofi Boakye, Members of Parliament.

Former President Mahama, commenting on the celebration in a statement, noted that "I participated in the colourful durbar held in Dormaa to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the enstoolment of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II as Dormaahene on Saturday."

He said "we have a rich culture as Ghanaians. The chiefs and people of the Dormaa Traditional Area showcased the richness of our culture to perfection in honour of their paramount chief."

Activities

Series of activities including a health walk, cooking competition, pouring of libation in remembrance of ancestors, clean up exercise, commissioning of a Police Headquarters, among others have been organised to mark the celebration.

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, organized the health walk for residents in Dormaa, Bono Region.

The Minister, who doubled as Member of Parliament for Dormaa held the walk as part of activities marking the 20th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, and Odeneho Akosua Fima II, the paramount chief and Queen of the Dormaa Traditional Area

It was also part of activities marking the

celebration of the 2019 “Kwafie festival” the most significant event on the traditional calendar, celebrated by the chiefs and people of Dormaa.

The donated about 1000 t-shirts to residents who participated in the walk.

Known in private life as Justice Daniel Mensah, a high court judge, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II ascended the Dormaa throne after the demise of his grand uncle, the late Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu I, in 1998.

He was subsequently enstooled on June 7, 1999, while Odeneho Fima II, the Queen who succeeded her late mother Nana Akosua Nsuaa I, was enstooled on January 31, 2000.