Three individuals de­tained for between five to 10 years on remand at the Koforidua prisons were acquitted and discharged on Wednesday under Ghana’s Justice for All Programme (JFAP).

The initiative, facilitated through mobile in-pris­on special courts, ad­dresses prolonged remand and pre-trial deten­tion cases.

In addition to the acquit­tals, 12 de­tainees were granted bail under surety conditions, while two were referred for psychiatric evaluation.

However, four individuals were denied bail or discharge, and two cases were dismissed.

Among the latter, one de­tainee, charged with assault, had already served a year in custody and entered a guilty plea. His sentence was set off against the time served.

Justice Afia Serwaa of the Court of Appeal explained that 21 pre-trial cases were presented during the special court session.

She highlighted that the Justice for All Pro­gramme, launched in 2007, aimed to alleviate overcrowding in Gha­naian prisons by expediting justice for remand detainees.

Justice Serwaa emphasised the innovative approaches adopted by the judiciary, including virtual court sessions and mobile courts, made possible through partner­ships with key institutions like the POS Foundation, Ghana Police Service, Legal Aid Commission, and others.

Quoting Article 14 (4) of the 1992 Constitution, she noted that detainees not tried within a reasonable time must be released conditionally or unconditionally.

However, the lack of clarity on what constitutes “reasonable time” often resulted in extended detentions, contributing to prison overcrowding.

She urged all stakeholders, including judges, prosecutors, investigators, and state attorneys, to work diligently in processing cases.

She further expressed concern over delays caused by inefficien­cies, which not only infringe on the rights of detainees presumed innocent but also strain the justice system.

“Delayed trials lead to fading memories, lost evidence, and forgotten remand prisoners,” she stated, and called for prompt trials to determine whether detainees should be acquitted or convicted.

Moreover, she also noted the issue of detainees unable to meet bail conditions, who remained in custody despite eligibility for release.

The Executive Director of POS, Jonathan Osei Owusu, outlined that the programme has significantly reduced Ghana’s remand population.

He reported a drop in remand detainees from 33 per cent in

2007 to 10.5 per cent today and commended stakeholders for shining a light on justice for prisoners and called for the swift passage of the Community Ser­vice Bill.

Mr Osei Owusu advocated for non-custodial sentences for minor offenders to ease prison conges­tion, suggesting alternatives like communal labor.

He criticised the state’s inade­quate allocation of GH¢1.80 per prisoner daily, highlighting the need for reforms to better address overcrowding.

Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Francis Agyirey-Kwakye, expressed gratitude for the programme, noting its impact in reducing remand numbers at Ko­foridua Prisons, where 45 per cent of inmates are on remand.

He remained optimistic about further reductions as the initiative progresses.