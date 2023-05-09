2 hours ago

Three products of the ‘Catch Them Young’ refereeing policy, Belinda Adzadu, Sakina Nasara Rahman and Mercy Boakyewaa Gyan excelled in the final of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The trio worked as assistant referees and fourth official for the match between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies.

While Belinda and Nasara worked as assistant I & II, Mercy Gyan was the fourth official at Abrankese where they complemented the work of Centre referee Rejoice Addokwei.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies won 5-3 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in 120 minutes.