Three Coaches have received nominations for the 2022/23 NASCO Coach of the Month Award for the month of September, 2022.

Great Olympics handler Yaw Preko, Christopher Ennin of Berekum Chelsea and Aduana FC Head Coach Samuel Fabin have all been recognized for their outstanding performances throughout last month.

The winner will be announced live on the next edition of the GFA News bulletin.;Winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Below are the statistics for the three nominees: