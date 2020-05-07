1 hour ago

A police officer and two Nigerians who were being treated for COVID-19 at the Ghana Police Hospital have been discharged after attaining full recovery.

In a statement by the Ghana Police service signed by the PRO of the hospital, the three patients who tested positive of the virus, three weeks ago, are said to have been discharged after testing negative two consecutive times after treatment.

The statement further states that the two Nigerians after having been discharged yesterday May 6, 2020, will subsequently be handed over to their Diplomatic Mission in Ghana.

Read the full statement below