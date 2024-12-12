4 hours ago

Three passengers have died on the spot while 20 others are in critical condition following a gory accident at Gomoa Okyereko Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, involving a VW Sprinter Benz Bus with the registration number GW 5477-24 and Hyundai Grace with the Registration GR 5899-22.

In an interview with Adom News, an eyewitness Kweku Atta narrated that, the Sprinter driver was heading towards Takoradi while the Hyundai Grace was also from Winneba to Kasoa.

The Sprinter driver according to Kwesi made a wrongful overtaken and collided with the Hyundai Grace.

The deceased include two male passengers and a female.

All the 20 victims in critical condition are receiving treatment at Accident and Emergency Unit of Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander, D02 Fredrick Adu-Poku has cautioned drivers to desist from the unnecessary overtaken ahead of the Christmas Festivities.

He said the accident could have been prevented if the driver had exercised a little patience.