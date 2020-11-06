2 hours ago

Each winner of the three Zones in the National Division One League would receive GHc50,000 as prize money.

GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku made this revelation on Thursday, November 05, 2020 during the Launch of the new campaign.

The second-place team in each of the three Zones would also walk home with an amount of GHc30, 000.

Again, the top three teams in each of the Zones would receive GHc5,000 worth of grocery shopping vouchers from our proud partners Melcom Ghana. While the third placed second place.

Additionally, each of the three winners would also receive GHc25,000 to prepare for the Ghana Premier League the season after. In total, the winning team of our national Division One League would receive GHc75,000, per each zone.

The first placed team would receive 40 gold medals, the second placed team would receive 40 silver medals and the third placed team would receive 40 Bronze medals.

The Division One League is the second tier League competition in Ghana. Forty -eight clubs compete in championship with 16 clubs in each zone as the winners of the three Zones qualify to compete in the Ghana Premier League.