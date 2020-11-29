6 hours ago

It appears there is no end in sight for the numerous spate of accidents involving members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On Saturday, three executives of the NDC were involved in a ghastly accident while returning from a campaign in the Afram Plains of the Eastern Region.

The said accident occurred on Saturday 28th November, 2020 on the Kwahu Adawso- Kwahu Tafo road.

Three Executives of the party namely Hackman Kabore, Regional Organizer, Richard Etornam Nyarko, Deputy Regional Organizer and Michael Akorli, Deputy Regional Communication Officer were traveling in a party branded Nissan Hard body pick up when the incident occurred.

The car which was reportedly speeding was driven by Richard Etornam Nyarko veered of the road after hitting a bumpy patch on the road before somersaulting several times and landing in a ditch.

Occupants of the vehicle which was badly mangled sustained various degrees of injuries and were sent to the Kwahu Atibie Government Hospital but were later transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua when their condition stabilized.

The three persons where campaigning for the NDC in the Afram Plains with the Party's General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah but where coming to meet the Party's chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo when the unfortunate incident occurred.

This latest one is among a string of accidents that have occurred involving supporters of the NDC across the country.