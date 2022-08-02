1 hour ago

Two Ex- National female Footballers are taking part in the fourth batch of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course which is being held in Obuasi(Ashanti Region).

Former Black Queens & Ampem Darkoa captain Doreen Angelina Awuah and former Black Maidens & Princesses player Stella Nyamekye are participants in the ongoing course which began on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Participants also include former Asante Kotoko players, Eric Donkor, Amos Frimpong and Michael Akuffo.

Topics for the License D Course include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions. The sessions will be led by astute GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.