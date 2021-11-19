1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi has lamented his side's poor start to their league title defense after three draws so far this season.

The phobians won the league and MTN FA Cup title comfortably last season but have struggled to replicate that same form and hunger this season.

It appears the phobians are suffering a hang over from last season's success as they are yet to win a game after three matches.

Hearts have drawn all three games thus far against Legon Cities, Aduana Stars and WAFA with pressure seemingly mounting on head coach Samuel Boadu from a cross section of Hearts fans.

In the three week old league, Hearts are yet to win a match and have struggled at times in matches and trail fierce rivals Kotoko by six points already.

Kofi Kordzi is the club's top scorer after three matches with two goals but has bemoaned his side's slow start describing it as shamful.

“It is very difficult, but three games without a win as champions is shameful,” he said.

“We will try and get back to our best as soon as possible.

“It is not easy at all, because as champions, every other team plays with extra determination when they come up against you.”

Hearts will on Sunday face AshantiGold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.