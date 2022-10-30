1 hour ago

Three Black Stars played featured for their various sides on Saturday in the English Premier League match played at Selhurst Park between Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew made a cameo appearance for his side Crystal Palace as they handed Southampton a narrow defeat.

The goal-shy striker who is yet to score this season for the Eagles came on in the 63rd minute as a replacement for Eberechi Eze.

It was a game that had three Ghanaian players involved as Jeffrey Schlupp lasted the entire duration for Palace whiles Salisu Mohammed also played the entire game for the saints.

Crystal Palace survived a second-half Southampton onslaught to earn a 1-0 victory via Odsonne Edouard's tap-tin and move into the top half of the Premier League.

Palace showed both their best and worst after controlling the first period before having Vicente Guaita to thank for keeping out Saints, who also saw Stuart Armstrong hit a post.

Edouard finally opened the scoring in the 38th minute, capitalising on winning possession in the Southampton half, just moments after seeing a strike ruled out for offside.