35 minutes ago

All league in Europe has been placed on ice kind courtesy the novel coronavirus that is running riot in most parts of Europe and the world.

But the Turkish Super league is in full flow as teams play behind closed doors with the league table getting interesting each passing day.

Five teams are in contention to lift the diadem at the end of the season with just nine points separating the first placed team Trabzonspor who have 53 points from the fifth placed team Besiktas who have 44 points.

Interestingly there are three Ghanaian players who are at the helm of this trophy battle as Caleb Ekuban plays for table toppers Trabzonspor.

Caleb Ansah Ekuban was very integral for his side at the beginning of the season but injury placated his contribution to the side but that notwithstanding he has scored three goals and provided three assists in 15 games so far this season and will hope to win his first league title in Turkey with his club.

Meanwhile Isaac Coffie also plays for Sivasspor and are fourth on the table with 49 points and also in contention to win the league.

The former Genoa midfielder has made 11 appearances in the league, is yet to score but has provided an assist so far.

While Kevin Prince Boateng joined Besiktas in January on loan from Fiorentina to try and help his team who are 5th and 44 points to an unlikely league triumph.