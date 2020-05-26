3 hours ago

Three Ghanaian players have made their way into the all time best XI African players to have played in the Major League Soccer.

The trio are Harrison Afful, Latif Blessing and Patrick Nyarko who have all featured for various MLS teams with some still playing.

All three players have been very integral for their various teams and it is no surprise they found their way into the MLS all time African XI as announced by MLSscoccer.com

Harrison Afful has been an ever present since joining Columbus Crew from Esperance de Tunis in 2015 and making 119 appearances for them.

While Patrick Nyarko during his prime played for D.C United and Chicagi Fires and is considered a legend by both clubs.

The tricky winger made a total of 236 appearances for both D.C United and Chicago Fires.

Meanwhile former Liberty Professionals winger Latif Blessing has been a big hit for LAFC since joining Bob Bradley's side.

Blessing joined the Californian side from Kansas City and has made 89 MLS appearances and is a fan favourite.

The African XI also comprises of Nigeria and Inter Milan striker Obafemi Martins and Sierra Leonean striker Kei Kamara who has taken the MLS by storm.

Other who made the XI include goalkeeper Bounal Coundoul, defenders Chris Mavinga, Bakara Soumare and Ambroise Oyongo with Ivan McKinley and Steve Zukuani complete the list.

FULL XI BELOW: