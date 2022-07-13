3 hours ago

Three Ghanaian players are part of the Crystal Palace squad for their pre-season training tour of Singapore and Australia.

The trio are Jordan Ayew, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, and Malachi Boateng but compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp has been left out of the squad.

Malachi Boateng played 20 matches for the Crystal Palace U23 team whiles Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored an impressive 19 goals and provided six assists in just 27 games for the U23s.

Rak-Sakyi is however expected to head out on loan to League One side MK Dons after the tour to aid his development.

The reason the club gave was that players who were left out were due to fitness issues or failure to meet entry requirements of Singapore and Australia.

Crystal Palace will travel with 26 players on tour for matches against Liverpool in Singapore (15 July), Manchester United in Melbourne (19 July) and Leeds United in Perth (22 July).

The players travelling are:

GOALKEEPERS



Vicente Guaita



Jack Butland



Remi Matthews

DEFENDERS



Joachim Andersen



Nathaniel Clyne



Tyrick Mitchell



Joel Ward



Tayo Adaramola



Jake O’Brien



Cardo Siddik



Dan Quick



Kaden Rodney

MIDFIELDERS



Luka Milivojevic



Jesurun Rak-Sakyi



Malcolm Ebiowei



Jadan Raymond



Malachi Boateng



David Ozoh



Killian Phillips



Scott Banks

FORWARDS