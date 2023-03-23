1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed some piece of good news as three long-term absentees have resumed training.

Rashid Nortey, Yussif Mubarik, and Isaac Oppong have been injured for a long while but after months of rehabilitation, the trio on Wednesday started training with the rest of the squad at Adako Jachie.

The reds will host Medeama in their match day 23 clash and these three players may be included in the squad.

Rashid Nortey joined Asante Kotoko on a free transfer during the second window after leaving Medeama but sustained an injury during Kotoko's league clash against Nsoatreman FC in the match-day 18 fixture.

Center back, Yussif Mubarik who has been injured since the beginning of the year has also returned to training in what is a huge boost for the club.

Oppong who started his Kotoko career in blistering form has been beset with incessant injuries but has now returned to full fitness.