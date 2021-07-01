1 hour ago

Three young men have been sentenced to a total of 210 years imprisonment by the Techiman Circuit Court.

They were involved in a highway robbery on the Wenchi-Sunyani road in the Bono Region on August 27, 2019.

The court presided over by Justice Alexander Graham on June 30, 2021, sentenced the three to a jail term of 70 years each.

The convicts were charged on ten counts, including conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery, which are contrary to section 23(1) and Act 29 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960.

The convicts, Iddrisu Tampuri, an 18-year-old pragya driver, Yussif Salifu, a 19-year-old unemployed man, and Kwame Owusu, a 32-year-old driver, blocked a section of the Wenchi Sunyani Highway, close to the Britak Quarry in the Bono Region to rob motorists while shooting indiscriminately in the process.

Before reading the sentence, the Presiding Judge stated that robbery is a threat to the lives of innocent citizens as well as a national security issue and would have multiplying effects should culprits not be incarcerated for a long period.

The Techiman Legal and Prosecution Officer, Inspector Emmanuel Kudalor, stated that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others who intend on engaging in armed robbery.

Meanwhile, the police is conducting further investigations to arrest one other suspect known as Red, who was also involved in the robbery.