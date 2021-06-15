2 hours ago

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has sworn in a 3-member Interim Management Committee to oversee the affairs of the Tema Oil Refinery as part of efforts to restructure and revamp it.

The chairman of the 3-member IMC is Mr. Nobert Cormla-Djamposu Anku.

The other members are Mr. William Ntim Boadu and Mr. Okyere Baffuor Sarpong. The committee’s terms of reference include, among others, ensure the smooth transfer from the outgone Directors, undertake technical and human resource audits as well as receiving and assessing viable partnerships for TOR, if any.

Speaking after the swearing-in at the refinery, the Minister noted that TOR and its crippling debts, infrastructural issues and equipment have been well noted, and that since the 4th Republic every President has thought about value addition to our natural resources.

The Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu in an interview said the Minister of Energy Dr. Prempeh emphasized the need to find the right partnerships, managerial infrastructure and equipment to enable TOR work as a strategic stakeholder in the oil and gas sector and urged the IMC members to be diligent in their work and bring their rich experience to bear in discharging their mandate.

Dr. Prempeh further urged the staff of the refinery to put all past rancours behind them, cooperate with the IMC and work hard to ensure the success of the refinery.

The PRO, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu added that the committee is to submit its report, including findings and recommendations, to the Hon Min.ister within three (3) months.

Francis Boateng and his deputy Ato Morrison, who have been at the helm of the troubled state-owned refinery since May 2020, were reportedly served with their dismissal letters last Friday 11 June 2021 by the Ministry of Energy, according to the Business & Financial Times.

Their dismissal is coming barely a month after reports suggesting the Ghana Water Company had cut water supply to the refinery over a GHC6 million debt.

Some players in the energy sector have over the years raised concerns about the dwindling fortunes of the country’s sole oil refinery.

Source: Daily Mail GH