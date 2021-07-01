22 minutes ago

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced three persons to 20 years imprisonment each, for robbery.

They will also serve a 10-year jail term for conspiracy to commit the crime, all to run concurrently.

The convicts are Collins Anyensu Akorsah, alias Cash money, a trader, Yaw Badu, a barber, aka Site, and John Afeamekor, a mason, aka Appeatus.

The convicts were sentenced on their own plea.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, told the court that on March 23, 2021, at 0230 hours, the accused persons, armed with a pistol and a knife, scaled the complainant’s fence wall and broke into his room whilst he was asleep with his wife.

It said Isaac Ankamah Lartey, who is currently at large, ordered the complainant and his wife to lie on the ground at gunpoint, which they did.

The prosecution said the convicts then ransacked the complainant’s room and stole two iPhone 12 pro max, valued GHC17,600, one Samsung galaxy note 2 Ultra, valued GHC7,000, assorted pieces of jewelry, valued at GHC17,000 and three customized gold bars valued at $85.000.00.

They also robbed the complainant of cash in the sum of $90,000, £20,000.00, €5000, and some unspecified amount in cedis and fled the scene.

The prosecution said the complainant thereafter lodged a complaint to the Police.

The Crime Scene Unit and a team of investigators proceeded to the scene and retrieved a cutter, one green wristwatch, and an army green pullover suspected to have been left behind by the robbers.

The prosecution said on June 1, 2021, through intelligence, Akorsah was arrested at Adabraka in the process of selling the complainant’s 250g customized gold bar.

It said he admitted the offense during interrogation and mentioned the others as his accomplices.

The prosecution said Akorsah claimed ownership of the green wristwatch and the army green pullover retrieved from the scene.

“Akorsah led the Police to arrest Yaw from his hideout at Dome Railway crossing,” it said.

The prosecution said on June 2, 2021, the Police conducted a search at the respective places of abode of Akorsah and Badu and retrieved one ounce of Ants silver coin, three customised silver chains, and a gold chain belonging to the complaint.

It said in the course of the investigation, Afeamekor was tracked and arrested in his hideout at Ho in the Volta Region.

They were all subsequently charged with the offense and arraigned.

The prosecution said strenuous efforts were being made to get Isaac arrested.

GNA