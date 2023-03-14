1 hour ago

An accident on the Techiman-Kumasi road in the Bono East Region has claimed the lives of three individuals.

The fatal accident which occurred near the Kuntunso river around 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, involved two heavy trucks loaded with goods.

The accident led to heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch for over three hours.

The two heavy trucks collided head-on leading to the death of three people on the spot including the drivers of both trucks whilst two others survived with minor degrees of injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman for treatment whilst a combined team of Police Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) made efforts to remove the dead bodies stuck in the two trucks.

GhanaWeb sources indicate that the long truck with registration number GW 2732Q burst one of its tires veered off its lane, and collided with the Kumasi-bound Kia Rhino.

Some residents who rushed to the scene revealed that that portion of the road has become a death trap for road users because it is steep.

“This portion of the road has recorded several accident cases because of the nature of the road. The road is steep and there are potholes on the road so something should be done about it so that we can save the lives of people we use the stretch,” Kofi Poku disclosed.

Yeboah Asante on his part appealed to drivers to slow down when they get to that section of the road and drive with care since accident cases are becoming way too many at that portion.

“I am appealing to drivers to drive with care when they reach this portion because we can’t continue to lose lives like that despite the poor nature of the road.”

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb can confirm that the driver of the long truck who perished in the accident has since been buried in line with Islamic traditions in Techiman.

Source: Ghanaweb