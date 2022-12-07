4 hours ago

Three accused persons standing trial for gold scam and robbery have been remanded into police custody, according to a Daily Mail GH report.

The accused, George Essandor Akron, owner of SSL Gold refinery, Kelvin Prince Boakye alias Don King and Joy Kwame Genu alias George ABC were arraigned at the Accra Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, robbery and possession of a firearm without lawful authority among others.

The first accused person Boakye was arrested on18 November 2022 following police investigation into a gold scam and robbery incident in Accra on 8 November 2022, the police said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“Further investigation into the incident led to the arrest of accused persons Genu and Essandor Akron on 29 November and 2 December 2022, respectively.

“Items retrieved from the suspects include an unlicensed Bruni pistol with three live 9mm ammunition, two bulletproof vests, a ballistic helmet, two stunt guns among others,” the statement added.

Boakye will reappear in court on 13 December 2022. The other two accused persons make their next court appearance on 20 December 2022.