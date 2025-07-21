26 minutes ago

Three suspected armed robbers have been shot dead by the Tema Regional Police Command during a fierce exchange of gunfire in Kpone, located within the Tema Industrial Area.

The confrontation occurred on July 21, 2025, after police responded swiftly to a distress call reporting a group of about ten armed men attempting to break into a warehouse.

According to ASP Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs, officers from the Kpone District Command arrived at the scene and engaged the suspects in a gun battle.

Three of the intruders were fatally wounded during the shootout, while the others managed to escape, with some believed to be injured.

Following the incident, police recovered a Bruni Mod foreign pistol, a locally manufactured double-barrelled pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition, and 11 live BB rounds from the scene.

The deceased suspects' bodies have been taken to the Police Hospital morgue for identification and autopsy.

The police have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects. In the statement, the Police Service praised the Kpone District Command officers for their rapid and effective intervention. Investigations are ongoing.