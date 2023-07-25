3 hours ago

Three students from the Wa Technical Institute in the Wa municipality of the Upper West region have been apprehended by the police for allegedly attacking their housemaster.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, July 25, came to light after the school authorities filed a formal complaint regarding the vicious assault on the teacher.

The housemaster sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The attack reportedly took place at the house two block of the Wa Technical Institute while the housemaster, Ishmail Musah Froko, was on a routine monitoring visit.

During the incident, one student was arrested for assaulting the housemaster, while two others were apprehended for assaulting a student who intervened to rescue the assaulted teacher.

The headmaster of the Wa Technical Institute assured parents that the situation was under control and that the safety of their wards at the school was a priority.

He urged parents to take a keen interest in the development of their children’s behaviour and conduct.

The three students involved in the attack have been detained by the police to aid in ongoing investigations

Source: citifmonline.com